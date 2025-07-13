'Gill Was Lying Down Getting A Massage': England Coach Fires Back At Gill For 'Grow Some Balls' Comment At Lord’s During Last Over Drama

England bowling coach Tim Southee has responded to Indian captain Shubman Gill following a heated exchange with Zak Crawley during the final over of Day 3 at Lord’s. Southee questioned Gill’s anger over Crawley’s time-wasting tactics, pointing out that the Indian skipper himself was receiving a massage during Day 2.

After India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Day 3, England’s openers had to face a brief yet tense period before stumps. England’s innings began approximately 90 seconds late. During that time, Zak Crawley pulled away while Jasprit Bumrah was preparing to bowl and even called for the physio reportedly to ensure England had to face just one over before the day ended.

Gill was visibly upset with Crawley’s move and allegedly told the England opener to “grow some f***ing balls.” The altercation escalated with finger-pointing and sarcastic clapping from a few Indian players directed at Crawley.

Speaking after the day’s play, Southee downplayed the incident, calling it a natural part of the game’s intensity:

“It’s always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end. I’m not sure what they were complaining about when Shubman Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. It’s obviously part of the game [when] you’re near the end of the day. It’s an exciting way to finish the day," he said.

Gill was earlier seen receiving treatment while lying down during England’s first innings on Day 2. Commenting with a touch of dry humor, Southee added that Crawley would be “assessed overnight” after being “hit” and noted:

“Both sides have played some good cricket and in a good spirit, and tonight was just a bit of energy towards the end of the day. It’s been a long three days, and it was good to see the energy still there from both sides.”

Southee On Slow Over Rate In Test

Both England and India posted identical scores of 387 in their first innings. England will begin their second innings on Day 4 at 2-0.

"It’s obviously been hot": Southee addresses slow over rates

The slow over rate has been another talking point throughout the Lord’s Test. A total of 32 overs have been lost across the first three days. Southee attributed the delays to the extreme heat and other stoppages:

“It’s never ideal, I don’t think, but it’s obviously been hot so there’s been probably more drinks than usual. There’s been a number of stoppages with the ball also, and DRS takes its time… But yeah, to lose that much, it’s probably at the extreme level.”

Seven overs were lost on Day 1, 15 on Day 2, and 10 on Day 3. Despite utilizing the extra half-hour on all three days, the full quota of overs couldn’t be completed.