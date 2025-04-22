Gillespie vs PCB: Jason Gillespie Drags Pakistan Cricket Board To Court Over Unpaid Dues And Contract Breach

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has initiated legal proceedings against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alleging the board failed to clear several financial obligations following his resignation in December 2024.

The Australian coach, who took over the national side last year, has claimed unpaid dues including performance-based bonuses for a Test series victory against England and an ODI win over Australia.

Gillespie Alleges Broken Financial Promises

Sources close to Gillespie state that the PCB had given written financial assurances for various deliverables, which were not honoured even after his resignation. The dispute has now been escalated to the International Cricket Council (ICC), although it's uncertain whether the ICC holds any jurisdiction to mediate in a contractual employment matter of this nature.

PCB Responds: Alleges Breach of Contract by Gillespie

The PCB has rejected Gillespie's allegations and issued a strong-worded statement, accusing the coach of violating contractual terms by resigning without serving the mandatory four-month notice period.

“This is a clear breach of the contractual agreement,” read the board’s official release. “The PCB has responded to Gillespie’s communications and awaits a response from his representatives.”

The board also stated that no outstanding payments are due, dismissing any notion of financial non-compliance.

Breakdown in Relations Started Earlier

Reports suggest that the friction between Gillespie and the PCB began long before his resignation. In October 2024, he was removed from the selection panel and stripped of decision-making powers, with his role limited to that of a "matchday strategist."

Matters worsened when Gillespie was not included in the coaching setup for the South Africa tour in November, where Aaqib Javed took charge as interim coach.

Gillespie ultimately quit after the PCB informed his assistant, Tim Nielsen, that his contract would not be renewed a move Gillespie saw as another blow to his authority within the team setup.

Coaching Void as PCB Begins Hunt for Replacement

The legal tussle comes just a day after the PCB formally launched its search for a new head coach. Interim coach Aaqib Javed, who presided over a poor run of results, will not be retained.

As the board navigates yet another off-field controversy, the Gillespie episode underscores ongoing instability within Pakistan cricket’s coaching structure one that has seen frequent changes and growing friction between the management and coaching staff.