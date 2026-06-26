Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Give him respect': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate warns Gautam Gambhir over legend's mismanagement

'Give him respect': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate warns Gautam Gambhir over legend's mismanagement

Historically, Gambhir and Kohli have shared a highly competitive on field relationship, clashing multiple times during their legendary Indian Premier League encounters.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
'Give him respect': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate warns Gautam Gambhir over legend's mismanagement
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15 roundup: Germany stunned, six teams seal round of 32 Spots
FIFA WC 20266 min ago
2
Auto news13 min ago
3
BSE25 min ago
4
Welcome To The Jungle Review28 min ago
5
re-neet 202629 min ago