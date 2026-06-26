/'Give him respect': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate warns Gautam Gambhir over legend's mismanagement

As Indian cricket looks toward the horizon of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, a fascinating psychological and tactical puzzle occupies the center stage of the national setup. The central question does not merely concern whether Virat Kohli will feature in the tournament plans, but rather how the new leadership under head coach Gautam Gambhir will manage the country's most decorated modern batsman.
Historically, Gambhir and Kohli have shared a highly competitive on field relationship, clashing multiple times during their legendary Indian Premier League encounters. However, with Gambhir now occupying the coach's seat, he has a golden opportunity to take notes from an unexpected source: the highly successful management style implemented by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which has unlocked Kohli's most destructive and consistent form.
The Uncertainty Surrounding India's Planning
The Indian team management, alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar, has maintained a highly guarded, non committal posture regarding Kohli's long term future in the 50 over format. With just over a year remaining before the marquee tournament begins in South Africa, fans and analysts are left speculating about what factors will determine his selection.
This lack of definitive public backing has fueled persistent rumors of underlying friction within the dressing room hierarchy. Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been vocal about the need for immediate resolution, recently releasing a video calling on selectors to put an end to the speculation, establish clear communication, and make Kohli feel completely secure in his position.
Kohli himself addressed this paradigm during the IPL 2026 season, making it clear that his motivation is driven by inner standards rather than a constant need for external validation:
"If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I'm not in that space. Because I am being honest to my preparation," Kohli remarked during an appearance on the RCB podcast.
The Dinesh Karthik Management Philosophy
To bridge the gap between Kohli's elite self expectations and the team's administrative plans, Gambhir can look directly at the blueprint created by Dinesh Karthik. Serving as the mentor and batting guide for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Karthik has overseen a period of unprecedented success, helping the franchise secure back to back championship titles in 2025 and 2026.
Karthik explained that coaching a legendary athlete of Kohli's stature is less about technical intervention and more about emotional security and trust:
"He's been there for so long, he knows how to get the job done. All you need to do is give him respect, give him his space and allow him to do his thing. Most of the coaching revolves around that. Just let him be, with him knowing that we have his back no matter what. He's in the big league: the Michael Jordans, the Novak Djokovics, the Roger Federers. As long as you don't interfere in his process, you respect him for the person that he is with the bat and off the field, he will create magic for you."
Peerless Performance and Franchise Longevity
The results of the RCB method are visually undeniable. In 2026, Kohli established a historic milestone by becoming the first batsman in IPL history to accumulate more than 600 runs in four consecutive seasons, showing that his hunger remains entirely unmatched at age 37. Furthermore, his emotional alignment with the franchise has driven him to extraordinary physical limits. Kohli openly shed tears of joy following the emotional 2025 title win, and subsequently defied a painful hamstring tear to guide Bengaluru to their 2026 championship victory.
For Gambhir, who once viewed RCB as his ultimate competitive rival, adopting this respectful, hands off approach could be the ultimate masterstroke to ensure India's greatest run machine is primed to deliver global glory in 2027.
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