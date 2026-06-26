/'Give him respect': Virat Kohli's RCB teammate warns Gautam Gambhir over legend's mismanagement

"He's been there for so long, he knows how to get the job done. All you need to do is give him respect, give him his space and allow him to do his thing. Most of the coaching revolves around that. Just let him be, with him knowing that we have his back no matter what. He's in the big league: the Michael Jordans, the Novak Djokovics, the Roger Federers. As long as you don't interfere in his process, you respect him for the person that he is with the bat and off the field, he will create magic for you."