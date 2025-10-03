'Gives Me Goosebumps Just Thinking About It...': Michael Neser Opens Up On His Dream Boxing Day At The MCG

On the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, Australia were bowled out for 152 but hit back strongly by bowling England out for 110, ending the day with a 46-run lead after makeshift opener Scott Boland managed four runs from the lone over of their second innings.

It turned out to be a memorable day for all-rounder Michael Neser, as he made telling contributions with both bat and ball.

The right-hand batter first contributed 35 runs with the bat, leading the run chart for Australia, and returned 4-45 with the ball, including the key wickets of Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.



Michael Neser Speaks About His Performance On Boxing Day At MCG

After producing an impressive performance, Michael Neser said that he was just trying to find ways to put pressure back on their bowlers

"Obviously, the last few weeks have been pretty keen to get a new ball in there and plans out," Neser said at the end of day’s play.

"The ball definitely nipped around a bit there with the new rock, so it was just a matter of trying to find ways to put pressure back on their bowlers and knowing that when we bowled, we had to just be patient and let the wicket do the work," he added.

Doing it all on Boxing Day at the MCG only added another layer of significance for Neser.

"It's unreal. I dreamt of this as a kid. Every Boxing Day I'd wake up early and me and my brother would play backyard cricket for hours and come back in and watch cricket," he said.

"The whole day is cricket for us and to be part of it, it's a dream come true. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," he added.

The atmosphere was electric as a record-breaking 94,199 fans filled up the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the Test, surpassing the previous record of 93,013, set during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final between Australia and New Zealand.

England’s decision to bowl first brought early rewards as Australia struggled against the moving ball and were eventually dismissed inside 46 overs, with Josh Tongue leading the charge with figures of 5 for 45.

When Australia took the field, the same surface offered assistance, and Neser led the way with the ball, finishing with 4 for 45 as England were skittled for just 110 in 29.5 overs, despite resistance from Harry Brook (41).

Australia stretched their advantage late in the day when they were required to bat again before stumps, sending Scott Boland out to open for a solitary over in the fading light.

Michael Neser Lauds Scott Boland, Opens Up On His Comeback

Meanwhile, Neser showered praise on Boland for turning up to bat at the top of order, right after finishing with 3-30 with the ball.

“I don't know as an opener, but I know as a tail ender, it's our job sometimes to do that sort of role, and Scotty, you don't have to even ask him, he'll run down and put his pads on," he said.

Beyond the match itself, the day held personal meaning for Neser, whose spot in the team earlier in the season had been anything but secure.

"Cricket's a funny game. I guess going into the season, I didn't know if I was going to be playing for Australia again, and to be in the position I am now, I'm very privileged," he said.

Neser has made a telling impact in the Ashes so far. He starred at Brisbane, where he picked a game-changing 5/42 in the second innings, where Australia claimed the honours by 8 wickets.