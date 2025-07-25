Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford was marked by England’s strong start with the bat, but the defining moment belonged to Rishabh Pant’s brave return despite a toe fracture sustained on Day 1. Walking in after Shardul Thakur’s dismissal, Pant received a warm ovation from the Manchester crowd and battled through clear discomfort to score a courageous 54 off 75 balls. His innings played a vital role in taking India’s first-innings total to 358.

“It was always our plan… (for Rishabh Pant to bat). The medical team did a great job but he was still in a lot of pain,” said Thakur during the post-day press conference on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, India lost Ravindra Jadeja early, but Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27) put together a crucial partnership. England eventually wrapped up the innings post-lunch, with Ben Stokes claiming a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5 for 72.

Thakur, who bowled five overs for 35 runs, addressed the limited use of his bowling during England’s innings. “Giving bowling is the captain’s call. Not in my hands. The captain decides when to give them... could have bowled two overs more today but that is the captain’s call. It is difficult to find rhythm but I try and use my experience,” he said, indicating his trust in the team leadership and its tactical decisions.

Providing an update on Pant’s condition, Thakur added, “It will be his call. He didn’t come in the bus today because he was in the hospital. He wasn’t at the ground when we were warming up. It’s a fracture the news is already out.”

Thakur On Opening Partnership

England’s openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) got their team off to a flying start with a 166-run stand in just 32.4 overs. India finally found a breakthrough when Jadeja had Crawley caught behind, and debutant Anshul Kamboj picked up his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Duckett.

Reflecting on the team’s performance with the ball, Thakur acknowledged the challenges. “Whatever runs we got on the board was a good effort, ball was doing a lot,” he said. “We could have been better with the new ball. Runs just kept flowing. It wasn’t difficult for bowlers… we could have been patient. We have to evaluate which deliveries to stick by.”

England ended the day at 225 for two, trailing India by 133 runs, with Ollie Pope (20*) and Joe Root (11*) at the crease. Despite England’s strong reply, it was Pant’s resilience that gave India a psychological edge heading into Day 3 of this tightly contested Test.