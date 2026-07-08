One of the defining moments of Samson's early career came when Biju George took him to the KKR selection trials after his performances in Kerala's Under-13 circuit. "After I went on to perform well for Kerala in the Under-13 tournament, Biju sir took me all the way to the Kolkata Knight Riders selection trials when I was just 14 years old. That felt unbelievably surreal for a 14-year-old," Samson said.