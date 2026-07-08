India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up about the sacrifices his family made to help him pursue cricket, revealing how a life-changing move from Delhi to Kerala eventually paved the way for his first major opportunity in the game. Speaking on JioStar's Superstars, Samson also recalled giving trials for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the age of 14 in front of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and then head coach John Buchanan.
The Rajasthan Royals captain credited his parents and childhood coach Biju George for shaping his career, saying their unwavering belief and sacrifices laid the foundation for his rise in Indian cricket.
Samson revealed that his family left Delhi and relocated to Thiruvananthapuram solely to support his cricketing ambitions. However, the transition was far from smooth as he and his brother initially struggled to secure admission to a school.
"When we left everything behind and moved back to Kerala, we initially couldn't get admission into any school in Trivandrum. We had moved there during the mid-term, so we weren't getting admission anywhere," Samson said on JioStar's Superstars.
He explained that after several failed attempts, a family friend helped them secure admission at St. Joseph's School, allowing the family to finally settle down and focus on cricket.
Samson also credited coach Biju George for spotting his potential almost instantly after a short trial arranged by his father. "On that very first day, we had a short trial where we faced about 10 balls each... Within just 10 minutes of watching us bat, Biju sir made up his mind," Samson recalled.
While his elder brother was sent to represent the Wayanad district team, Samson was asked to wait for the Under-13 season because of his age. That decision proved crucial as he soon impressed in age-group cricket for Kerala.
One of the defining moments of Samson's early career came when Biju George took him to the KKR selection trials after his performances in Kerala's Under-13 circuit. "After I went on to perform well for Kerala in the Under-13 tournament, Biju sir took me all the way to the Kolkata Knight Riders selection trials when I was just 14 years old. That felt unbelievably surreal for a 14-year-old," Samson said.
The India batter revealed that the trials were conducted in front of Sourav Ganguly, who captained KKR at the time, and head coach John Buchanan.
"Sourav Ganguly sir was the captain of KKR at the time, and John Buchanan was the head coach. I gave my trials in front of them, and based on that performance, they selected me to be a part of the KKR 'B' team," he added.
Samson said the experience even included a tour of Sri Lanka and described Biju George as the man who constantly created opportunities for him.
Reflecting on his childhood, Samson admitted he always carried the responsibility of repaying his parents sacrifices. "When you see your father shift his entire world for you, and your mother sacrifice her sleep every day, you realise you can't take a single day off," he said.
The 31-year-old added that every innings carried emotional weight because he wanted to justify his parents' commitment. "While my friends played for fun, I walked onto the field with one goal, to make my parents proud and make their sacrifices count. That is what kept me focused at such a young age," Samson concluded.
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