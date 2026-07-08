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'Giving KKR trials at 14 felt surreal': Sanju Samson reveals Sourav Ganguly's role in his early cricket journey

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recalled giving Kolkata Knight Riders trials at just 14 in front of Sourav Ganguly and John Buchanan, describing the experience as "surreal" while crediting coach Biju George for shaping his early career. Speaking on JioStar's Superstars, Samson also reflected on his family's move from Delhi to Kerala and said his parents' sacrifices motivated him to make every opportunity count.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
'Giving KKR trials at 14 felt surreal': Sanju Samson reveals Sourav Ganguly's role in his early cricket journey
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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