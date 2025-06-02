Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, Eyes 2026 T20 World Cup

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) with immediate effect. The 36-year-old star made the announcement on The Final Word podcast on Monday. Maxwell will continue to play T20 Internationals and has his eyes set on the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Maxwell Shares Honest Reasons Behind Retirement

Known for his powerful hitting and match-winning abilities, Maxwell said his body was struggling to keep up with the demands of ODI cricket.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how my body was reacting to the conditions," he said.

Maxwell also had a conversation with George Bailey, the chairman of selectors, before making the decision. "We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I told him I don’t think I’m going to make that. It’s time to start preparing someone else for my position."

Not A Selfish Exit, Says Maxwell

Maxwell made it clear that his decision was not driven by selfish reasons.

“I always said I wasn’t going to hand over my spot unless I felt I couldn’t perform at the level required. I didn’t want to hold on just for a few extra games,” he explained.

He added that stepping aside now would help Cricket Australia prepare better for the future. "They are moving in such a clear direction, so this gives them the best chance to build the right squad for the next World Cup."

Still Open to T20s, Test Return Unlikely

While Maxwell has quit ODIs, he will continue playing T20 cricket for Australia. He remains focused on contributing in the shortest format of the game, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup around the corner.

Although Maxwell hasn’t officially retired from Test cricket, he has not played a Test since 2017. Given Australia's current squad and his long absence, a return to red-ball cricket looks highly unlikely.

Another Senior Steps Away After Champions Trophy Exit

Maxwell’s announcement follows Steve Smith’s retirement from ODIs after Australia’s semifinal loss in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both players have been crucial to Australia’s success in white-ball cricket over the past decade. Maxwell leaves behind an ODI career filled with unforgettable moments, including his record-breaking double century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.