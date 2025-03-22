Glenn Maxwell Catches Up With Yuzvendra Chahal At Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Camp - Watch

We are just hours away from the much-awaited IPL 2025 which is set to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. A lot of players will be seen playing against their former teams while a few managed to make a comeback to their old franchises. Amidst the IPL 2025 preparations, Glenn Maxwell was spotted meeting Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Punjab Kings shared a video on their official handle where Maxwell was seen hugging Yuzvendra Chahal during the practice session. In the upcoming edition of the IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell will play for the Punjab Kings team. Earlier, Chahal used to play for Rajasthan Royals, while Maxwell was playing for RCB. Punjab Kings made a massive move by roping in these two players during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 and they will face Gujarat Titans in their first match of the season on March 25. The match is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the grand finale. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings roped in Shreyas Iyer for a massive 26.75 crores. Iyer also became the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL. Rishabh Pant came out as the most expensive player in IPL history as he got 27 crore by the Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS Full Squad, IPL 2025

Aaron Hardie*, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis*, Kuldeep Sen, Lockie Ferguson*, Marco Jansen*, Marcus Stoinis*, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett*, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.