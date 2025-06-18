Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma’s ‘THIS’ T20 Record With Masterclass Century In MLC

Glenn Maxwell produced a breathtaking unbeaten 106 off 49 balls for Washington Freedom against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket on June 18, 2025. His explosive knock featured 13 towering sixes, a strike rate of 216.33, and single-handedly lifted his side from 92/5 to 208/5, securing a dominant 113-run victory.

The 13 sixes he hit were the second-most by a batter in an innings in the MLC, just behind Finn Allen's 19 maximums in the opening game of the MLC against the Freedom themselves. This was the seventh century in the MLC overall, but only the fifth after the league's official List-A status before the second season. Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen's centuries in the inaugural edition wouldn't be counted. As for the match, Freedom were struggling to string partnerships, but Maxwell's knock single-handedly lifted their score to 208 against the underconfident line-up for LAKR, who lost their first two encounters in the tournament.

Elite Company: Irvine the Record Books

With this innings, Maxwell notched his eighth T20 century, matching the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Aaron Finch, Michael Klinger, and David Warner. He now ranks joint–sixth in T20 history for centuries, trailing only Chris Gayle (22), Babar Azam (11), Virat Kohli (9), and Rilee Rossouw (9).

Redemption from IPL Disappointment

After a quiet IPL season with Punjab Kings, scoring just 48 runs in six innings, Maxwell made a statement with this comeback knock. Supported by mentor Ricky Ponting and family in the stands, he showcased resilience and class: "Started slow, but once I needed a few more runs, I took my shots," he explained

Glenn Maxwell’s scintillating MLC century wasn't just another number; it was a statement: a comeback, a record-equaling milestone, and a display of sheer all-round brilliance. By leveling Rohit Sharma’s T20 century tally and pulling off a historic all-round achievement, Maxwell reaffirmed his status among T20’s elite and showed that even far from home, his impact remains undeniable.