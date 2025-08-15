Glenn Maxwell Eyes Record In 3rd T20I Against South Africa, One Wicket Away From Historic T20I All-Rounder Milestone

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell is just one wicket away from etching his name into T20I history. The explosive all-rounder could become the first Australian to achieve the rare double of 2,500 runs and 50 wickets in T20 Internationals during the upcoming third T20I against South Africa.

Only three players in the world have reached this landmark so far: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), and Virandeep Singh (Malaysia). If Maxwell gets the required wicket, he will join this elite list and add another accolade to his already impressive career.

A Proven Match-Winner

Since making his T20I debut in 2012, Maxwell has become one of the format’s most feared batters. In 121 matches, he has scored 2,754 runs at an average of 29.29 and an exceptional strike rate of 156.03. His tally includes five centuries, 11 fifties, and a career-best 145* against Sri Lanka, one of the highest individual scores in T20I history.

As a bowler, Maxwell’s off-spin has often been a game-changing weapon for Australia. He has taken 46 wickets at an average of 30.08, with best figures of 3/10.

Maxwell's word ahead of Decider

“I think in the subcontinent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about,” Maxwell told reporters in Cairns ahead of the third T20I against South Africa.

Chasing History in Durban

Maxwell’s all-round versatility makes him an invaluable asset in T20 cricket. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball has helped Australia in key matches, and this milestone would further cement his reputation as one of the game’s finest all-rounders.

With just one wicket needed, all eyes will be on Maxwell in the third T20I against South Africa. A single breakthrough could see him enter an exclusive statistical club and make Australian cricket history.