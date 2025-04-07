Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised star Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his ordinary performance in the IPL. The 36-year-old Maxwell came to bat in the seventh over of the run chase and could score only 30 off 21 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals as Punjab Kings lost their first match of the season on Saturday.

Before the game against Punjab Kings, Maxwell was dismissed on a duck against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He was also far from his best in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring only 39 runs in the three games.

During the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), the 59-year-old Manjrekar made an astronomy reference in the commentary box and compared Maxwell's batting to Halley's Comet as the Australian all-rounder rarely plays a good innings in the IPL.

"Halley's Comet orbits the sun and is visible from Earth once every 75 years. Just like that, Glenn Maxwell plays one good match in 75 games," Sanjay Manjrekar said on" Jio Hotstar.

"It was last seen in 1986, and it will now be spotted in 2061. It’s the same case with Maxwell in batting. Glenn Maxwell is Halley’s Comet of Cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present in the commentary box and he didn't completely agree with Manjrekar. Sidhu said that 'Maxwell plays one good match in 25 games'.

Maxwell, who was bought for INR 4.2 crore at the mega auction, has registered just three seasons with 400 or more runs since IPL 2012. In the last season, Maxwell had a terrible season with the RCB, where he scored just 52 runs in 10 games.