Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out of NZ T20I Series After Freak Injury In Nets, Josh Philippe Named As Replacement

NZ vs AUS: Australia faced a major blow just a day before the opening T20I against New Zealand, as veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of the three-match series. The 35-year-old suffered a fractured forearm after being struck by a powerful shot from Mitchell Owen during a net session. Maxwell was bowling when Owen’s strike hit him near his wrist, forcing Cricket Australia to sideline him from the series.

Josh Philippe Named as Replacement

In Maxwell’s absence, Cricket Australia announced Josh Philippe as his replacement. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter has represented Australia in 12 T20 Internationals, scoring 150 runs at an average of 12.5 and a strike rate of 109.5. The series now offers Philippe a golden chance to prove his credentials and strengthen his claim for a long-term role in Australia’s T20I setup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Witness Account of the Incident

Matthew Short, who earned a T20I recall for the New Zealand tour, was present when the incident unfolded. Speaking about the blow, Short revealed that Owen’s thunderous shot struck Maxwell with severe impact and “looked quite nasty.” The unfortunate event left Australia with no option but to bring in Philippe as a last-minute replacement.

Second Injury Blow for Australia

Maxwell’s injury comes as the second setback for Australia in the lead-up to the New Zealand series. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was ruled out due to a calf strain and was replaced by Alex Carey. These sudden injury concerns have disrupted Australia’s preparation, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

Maxwell’s Recent Injury Struggles

The all-rounder has been plagued by injuries in recent years. He fractured his leg in late 2022, missed matches due to a concussion during the 2023 World Cup, and now faces another race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup next year. His absence not only weakens Australia’s middle order but also reduces their all-round options.

AUS vs NZ T20I Series Full Squads

Australia's Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

New Zealand's Squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.