Glenn Maxwell Shares Crucial Update On Fractured Wrist, Says ‘A Slim Chance’ To Return During India Series

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has given fans a major update on his recovery process after undergoing surgery for a fractured right wrist, revealing there remains only a “slim chance” of returning to action during the upcoming white-ball series against India.

Maxwell’s Surgery and Recovery Progress

The dynamic all-rounder suffered the injury last month, forcing him to miss the recently concluded New Zealand T20I series. Maxwell underwent successful wrist surgery shortly after, a decision he said was made to improve his chances of returning sooner rather than later. “The only reason I had the surgery last week was to give myself a slim chance to hopefully play a part (in the India series),” Maxwell said in an interview with Cricket Australia.

The 35-year-old confirmed that the cast on his wrist has been removed and that he has begun light movement exercises under medical supervision. His immediate focus is to regain wrist strength and range of motion over the next few weeks.

Targeting a Late Comeback in the India Series

Although Maxwell will miss the first two matches of the India T20 series, there remains hope that he could be available for the final three fixtures, starting on November 2. The Australian selectors are keeping close watch on his progress, as his power-hitting and off-spin bowling remain vital to the team’s balance. “Having the surgery gives me a bit more hope of playing some part in that India series if I can get myself right,” Maxwell added. If cleared by the medical team, he could return just in time to test his fitness ahead of a busy home season and the Big Bash League (BBL).

Eyes on Long-Term Goals

Even if Maxwell misses the India tour entirely, he remains focused on a full recovery before the start of the BBL and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, where his experience and all-around abilities will be crucial. The Australian camp, meanwhile, continues to manage injuries to other key players, ensuring rotation and rest ahead of a packed international schedule.

Despite the setback, Maxwell remains optimistic and motivated, saying that the last few months have tested his patience but also strengthened his determination to return stronger.