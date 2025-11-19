Glenn McGrath Dropped From Ashes Commentary Panel - Shocking Reason Revealed

Glenn McGrath has been removed from the ABC commentary team for the upcoming Ashes 2025–26, a decision that has surprised many cricket fans. The former Australian fast bowling great will not be covering the high-profile England versus Australia series after the broadcaster learned of his new commercial association with the betting company Bet365. ABC confirmed his exit through an official statement.

“We’ve mutually decided Glenn won’t be part of our coverage this summer. We hope to see him around the grounds and remain open to working with him again. Our commentary group, headed by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is set for the opening Test in Perth,” the statement read.

McGrath is scheduled to appear in a commercial campaign for Bet365 alongside Ricky Ponting. This collaboration conflicts with ABC’s strict internal rules, which prohibit commentators from having links with other companies, regardless of whether they work in news or sport. Despite this setback, McGrath will continue his commentary duties for the BBC.

2022 Situation

This situation is similar to what happened in 2022, when Mitchell Johnson was also removed from ABC’s commentary team due to his involvement with Bet Nation. Johnson had openly disagreed with the broadcaster’s stance at the time and expressed confusion about their decision.

“I don’t understand and you start to wonder about what you can and can’t say if you are calling for them. It’s blown me away a little bit. Do we have to make sure we have to align with the ABC’s moral compass? There’s nothing I can do about it,” Johnson had said.

England name squad for opening Test

Meanwhile, England have announced a 12-member squad for the first Test against Australia while keeping their final playing eleven a secret. Jacob Bethell is among the notable omissions, and Shoaib Bashir remains the sole spin option selected for the series opener.

England’s 12-man squad for the first Test includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes as captain, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Shoaib Bashir.

Australia’s squad for the first Test features Steve Smith as captain, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Michael Neser, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Nathan Lyon, and Mitchell Starc.