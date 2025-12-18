Glenn McGrath’s Viral Reaction As Nathan Lyon Breaks His Test Wicket Record In Adelaide Ashes - Watch

Cricket history often produces great numbers. Occasionally, it delivers unforgettable theatre. Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval gave fans both, as Nathan Lyon broke Glenn McGrath’s legendary Test wicket record while the fast-bowling great produced a hilarious, now-viral reaction from the commentary box.

Lyon’s Dream Return After Gabba Snub

Nathan Lyon’s path to history was anything but smooth. Controversially benched for the pink-ball Test at The Gabba, the veteran off-spinner had publicly admitted he felt “absolutely filthy” at missing out. Adelaide, however, offered redemption.

Back in Australia’s playing XI, Lyon needed just one over to remind everyone why he remains indispensable. Introduced early on Day 2, he struck twice in four balls, removing Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett with drift, turn, and supreme control. Those wickets took Lyon to 564 Test scalps, moving him past Glenn McGrath’s 563 and into second place on Australia’s all-time wicket-takers list behind Shane Warne.

The Over That Changed History

The first breakthrough came when Pope pushed forward to a turning delivery, only to offer a sharp chance that Josh Inglis safely pouched. With that wicket, Lyon drew level with McGrath. The moment barely had time to sink in.

Three balls later, Duckett misread the line of a teasing off-break that drifted in and spun just enough to clip off stump. History was made. Australia’s greatest off-spinner now stood alone, second only to Warne in the nation’s Test folklore.

McGrath Steals the Show From the Commentary Box

While Lyon quietly raised his arms in celebration, all eyes shifted to the commentary box. Glenn McGrath, watching live, clutched his head in mock disbelief before picking up a chair and pretending to hurl it away in exaggerated frustration.

The reaction was pure McGrath. Self-aware, humorous, and instantly iconic. Fellow commentators burst into laughter as the clip raced across social media, quickly becoming one of the most shared Ashes moments of the series. In a sport often accused of taking itself too seriously, this was levity at its best.

Context That Makes the Moment Sweeter

What elevated the moment was its context. Lyon is 38, had been left out of key Tests, and bowled just two wicketless overs in Perth earlier in the series. Many questioned Australia’s reliance on spin in day-night conditions. Lyon answered with action, not words.

Beyond the milestone, his spell triggered England’s collapse. From a comfortable 37 without loss, the visitors slid to 42 for 3, handing Australia momentum once again. With Pat Cummins also returning and striking early, Australia underlined why they lead the five-match series 2-0.

More Than Numbers, A Legacy Moment

Breaking McGrath’s record was not just about climbing a list. It symbolized longevity, resilience, and evolution. McGrath dominated through precision pace. Lyon has thrived through patience, bounce, and tactical mastery across conditions once thought unfriendly to spin.

The passing of the baton, delivered with laughter rather than bitterness, captured the spirit of Australian cricket. Respect for the past, celebration of the present, and confidence in enduring excellence.

As the Ashes narrative unfolds, England still fight to stay alive. Yet regardless of how the series ends, Adelaide has already delivered a defining image. Nathan Lyon wheeling away after another masterpiece, and Glenn McGrath laughing as his record finally falls.