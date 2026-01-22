Glenn Phillips achieves milestone in 1st T20I against India, joins Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum in THIS elite list

New Zealand’s explosive middle-order batter Glenn Phillips added another milestone to his growing international career by becoming the fourth New Zealand player to cross 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Glenn Phillips etched his name into his country’s T20I history on January 21, 2026, becoming only the fourth Kiwi batter to surpass the 2,000-run mark in Twenty20 Internationals. The achievement came during the first T20I against India in Nagpur.

Phillips reached the milestone in his 84th T20I appearance, finishing the match with a powerful 78 off 40 balls that included four fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 195.00. His aggression helped New Zealand stay competitive in a challenging chase of 239, underlining his role as a key performer in the Black Caps’ batting lineup.

Joins Elite New Zealand Company

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With this achievement, Phillips joined an elite list of New Zealand batters who have scored over 2,000 runs in T20Is. The list is led by Martin Guptill, followed by Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum. Being mentioned alongside these legends highlights Phillips’ consistency and impact in the shortest format of the game.

With 2,007 runs at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate exceeding 142 in T20Is reflect his role as a modern T20 batter capable of changing the course of a match within a few overs. His contributions often come during crucial phases, whether rebuilding an innings or accelerating in the death overs.

A Key Asset for New Zealand Going Forward

Beyond individual milestones, Phillips’ form comes at a vital time for the New Zealand national cricket team as they build towards major ICC events. His ability to contribute with the ball as a part-time off-spinner and his exceptional fielding further add to his value as a complete T20 package.

As New Zealand continue their international season, Glenn Phillips’ entry into the 2,000-run club stands as another reminder of his rise from a promising talent to a dependable match-winner on the global stage.