/Glenn Phillips creates history, becomes 3rd New Zealand player after Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill to...

Glenn Phillips etched his name into New Zealand cricket folklore after delivering a masterpiece of grit and bravado to hit his maiden Test century in the ongoing second match against England at Kennington Oval, London.
Phillips played a gritty knock (100 off 135) and became only the third New Zealand male batter in history to score international centuries across all three formats, entering an elite circle alongside Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.
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While Thursday morning brought celebratory milestones, the foundation of Phillips’s historic 100 was built on raw, unadulterated survival during a chaotic final session on Day 1.
Facing a hostile Jofra Archer under the harsh evening glare, Phillips resorted to an unusual but calculated tactical choice: batting in sunglasses to combat the sunlight reflecting directly over the sightscreen. The spectacles did nothing to shield him from the physical toll.
Archer subjected him to a vicious barrage of short-pitched bowling, striking him multiple times on the fingers and shoulder, even knocking the dynamic right-hander flat onto his back with a fierce bouncer.
In a moment that perfectly captured his "energizer bunny" spirit, a bruised Phillips simply stayed on the turf, smiled, and gave Archer a cheeky thumbs-up.
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Resuming on Day 2 unbeaten on 49, Phillips took complete control. With Archer resting early in the morning, Phillips and tail-ender Kyle Jamieson (41) launched a devastating counter-attack. The pair feasted on England’s wayward short-ball tactics, plundering 74 runs in the opening hour alone and assembling a crucial 87-run eighth-wicket partnership.
By the time Archer returned just before lunch, Phillips was sitting on 97. Fittingly, it was against his chief tormentor that he worked a couple of runs and a single to complete his landmark off 133 deliveries. Even Archer couldn't help but offer a warm, congratulatory pat on the back.
New Zealand's Three-Format Century Club
1. Brendon McCullum (12 Tests, 5 ODIs, 2 T20Is)
2. Martin Guptill (3 Tests, 18 ODIs, 2 T20Is)
3. Glenn Phillips (1 Test, 2 ODIs, 2 T20Is)
Reaching three figures carried immense emotional weight for the 29-year-old. Upon reaching the milestone, Phillips raised his bat and pointedly looked toward the heavens, later dedicating the moment to his late father, Roland, ahead of the first anniversary of his passing.
"It's the anniversary of my dad's passing tomorrow. I know he would have loved to be here to see that, and Test cricket was his favourite format. I know he's watching at some stage," Phillips said.
Phillips was eventually the last man out for an even 100, featuring 18 boundaries, anchoring New Zealand to a solid first-innings score of 391. His stylish defiance has firmly answered any lingering doubts about his red-ball pedigree, transforming him from a labeled white-ball destroyer into a complete, all-format elite.
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