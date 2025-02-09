Glenn Phillips Hits Shaheen Shah Afridi For 25 Runs In An Over - Watch

The tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa has started in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Glenn Phillips hogged all the limelight as he scored his first-ever ODI century during the tri-series game against Pakistan.

The Kiwi batter dominated all Pakistan’s bowlers as he smashed 58 runs off the final 20 deliveries to finish on 106* from 74 balls. Glenn Phillips did not even spare Shaheen Shah Afridi as he hammered him for 25 runs in just one over. New Zealand was batting at 305/6 when the over started, with Phillips batting on 83*.

Glenn Phillips’ maiden ODI hundred!



The Kiwi all-rounder smashed a 72-ball century as took 25 runs off Shaheen Afridi in the final over to post a massive total of 330 at Gaddafi Stadium! pic.twitter.com/UNiSYOcBUA — FanCode (FanCode) February 8, 2025

Phillips started the over by hitting a reverse-scoop boundary, followed by back-to-back sixes to move to 99*. He then managed to take a double to bring up his maiden ODI century, reaching the feat in just 72 balls.

Phillips then went on to add five more runs from the final two deliveries to finish unbeaten on 106*, powering New Zealand to a total of 330/6 by the end of their innings. Shaheen ended the game with the figures of 3/88.

In reply, Pakistan suffered an early blow as Babar Azam (10 off 23) departed cheaply. Babar’s opening partner Fakhar Zaman managed to keep the run rate going as he scored fifty off 48 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Zaman ended up scoring 84 (69) before getting dismissed. The likes of Salman Agha (40 off 51) and Tayyab Tahir (30 off 29) tried hard to sail their team’s boat but could not manage to do it. In the end, Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 252, handing New Zealand a 78-run victory.

‘Glenn's brilliant knock and his partnership with Bracewell gave us the much-needed momentum. We were looking at something around 280-300 at one point. The Pakistani bowlers bowled really well and it needed a special knock from Glenn to take us to 330", Mitchell Santner said.