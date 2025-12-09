Glenn Phillips Returns As New Zealand Announce Fresh Faces For 2nd Test Vs West Indies

The New Zealand Cricket Team have named a 14-man squad for the second Test against the West Indies Cricket Team, to be played in Wellington beginning Wednesday. Their selection reflects several forced changes owing to injuries, and brings back familiar faces alongside fresh talent.

Phillips’ Comeback: All-Rounder Returns After Injury Layoff

All-rounder Glenn Phillips has earned a recall to the Test side, making his first appearance since last season’s Test against England in Hamilton. Phillips had been sidelined with a groin injury and only recently resumed first-class cricket in New Zealand at the end of November. His return injects experience and balance into a team adapting to multiple absences.

Multiple Injuries Open Door for Debutants and Newcomers

Several first-choice players, including Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith, are unavailable for the second Test due to injury, prompting significant changes. Notably, wicketkeeper Mitch Hay is poised to make his Test debut, filling the vacancy left by Blundell. Meanwhile, uncapped fast bowlers Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae are in the mix to join the pace attack alongside Jacob Duffy, offering new bowling options for the selectors.

Coach Voices Confidence in New Talent

New Zealand coach Rob Walter expressed enthusiasm about the fresh faces and recalled players in the squad:

“Kristian and Michael are both identified players of interest with great ability, and have both been good performers for their domestic sides over the past few years. They both have good skill with the red-ball, and there’s a great opportunity for them to show that skill for us at the highest level of the game.”

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

West Indies Squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.