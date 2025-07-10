Global Super League 2025 : 5 T20 League Champions Battle It Out For Ultimate T20 Championship, Will RCB Participate?
The highly awaited Global Super League (GSL) 2025 gets underway today, July 10, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
- David Warner will captain Dubai Capitals.
- Neither PSL Nor IPL have participated with their winning team in this tournament.
- Central Stags vs Dubai Capitals is the first game of the league.
The highly awaited Global Super League (GSL) 2025 gets underway today, July 10, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Running until July 18, the tournament brings together champions and top performers from leading domestic T20 leagues around the world, setting the stage for some high-octane cricket and fierce international rivalries.
GSL 2025 Teams
Five top franchises are set to battle it out for the title:
Central Stags (New Zealand) – Winners of the 2024 Super Smash
Dubai Capitals (UAE) – 2024 ILT20 Champions
Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies) – Finalists in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League
Hobart Hurricanes (Australia) – 2024 Big Bash League Champions
Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh) – Defending Global Super League Champions
GSL 2025 Venue
All matches will be hosted at the iconic Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
Global Super League 2025 – Full Match Schedule
Match No. Date Match Time (IST)
1 Thursday, July 10 Central Stags vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM
2 Thursday, July 10 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Rangpur Riders 4:30 AM
3 Friday, July 11 Hobart Hurricanes XI vs Dubai Capitals 7:30 PM
4 Friday, July 11 Central Stags vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 4:30 AM
5 Sunday, July 13 Rangpur Riders vs Hobart Hurricanes XI 7:30 PM
6 Sunday, July 13 Dubai Capitals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 4:30 AM
7 Tuesday, July 15 Hobart Hurricanes XI vs Central Stags 7:30 PM
8 Wednesday, July 16 Dubai Capitals vs Rangpur Riders 4:30 AM
9 Wednesday, July 16 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hobart Hurricanes XI 7:30 PM
10 Thursday, July 17 Rangpur Riders vs Central Stags 4:30 AM
Final Friday, July 18 1st Place vs 2nd Place 5:30 PM
Where to Watch GSL 2025 – Live Streaming and Broadcast Partners
Region / Country Broadcast Partner
India Fancode App / Sony Sports Network
Australia Fox Sports
Bangladesh T-Sports
Caribbean Rush
Guyana ENet, TVG, NCN
New Zealand Sky NZ
South East Asia & MENA Cricbuzz
Sri Lanka Dialog TV
Trinidad TV6
GSL 2025: Full Team Squads
Hobart Hurricanes
Ben McDermott (captain & wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Jackson Bird, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mac Wright, Jake Doran, Tim Ward, Raf Macmillan, Marcus Bean
Rangpur Riders
Nurul Hasan (captain & wk), Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Harmeet Singh, Akif Javed, Khawaja Nafay, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Kamrul Islam, Saif Hassan, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Saud Shakeel, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mark Adair, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo
Central Stags (Central Districts)
Tom Bruce (captain), Doug Bracewell, Will Clark, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Toby Findlay, Matthew Forde, Dean Foxcroft, Jayden Lennox, Ajaz Patel, Angus Schaw, Blair Tickner, Will Young
Dubai Capitals
David Warner (captain), Rahul Bhatia, Max Holden, Rovman Powell, Joe Root, Mohammad Mohsin, Roelof van der Merwe, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Tom Abell, Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Chopra, Sam Billings, Ben Dunk, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Tom Banton, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Akif Raja, Nuwan Thushara, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood
