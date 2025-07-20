Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934411https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/go-like-bumrah-and-siraj-and-then-play-former-england-captain-michael-atherton-suggests-shubman-gill-to-drop-nitish-kumar-reddy-in-4th-test-2934411.html
NewsCricket
MICHAEL ATHERTON INDIA ADVICE

'Go like Bumrah And Siraj And Then Play ...': Former England Captain Michael Atherton Suggests Shubman Gill To Drop This Player For 4th Test

India is reportedly assessing the role of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and how best to balance their bowling attack. According to Atherton, it could be the perfect time to unleash left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, given the favourable conditions for wrist spin at Old Trafford.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 04:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India is reportedly assessing the role of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and how best to balance their bowling attack.
  • After India’s emphatic win in the second Test at Edgbaston, skipper Shubman Gill had acknowledged the temptation to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI.
  • Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injury. In response, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Liam Dawson as his replacement in the squad
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Go like Bumrah And Siraj And Then Play ...': Former England Captain Michael Atherton Suggests Shubman Gill To Drop This Player For 4th Test Credits - Twitter

India is reportedly assessing the role of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and how best to balance their bowling attack. According to Atherton, it could be the perfect time to unleash left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, given the favourable conditions for wrist spin at Old Trafford. Former England captain Michael Atherton has weighed in on the potential changes that India, led by Shubman Gill, could consider ahead of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the series tilted in England's favour at 2-1 following their narrow 22-run win in the third Test at Lord’s, Atherton believes India must rethink their bowling strategy to regain parity.

India is reportedly assessing the role of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and how best to balance their bowling attack. According to Atherton, it could be the perfect time to unleash left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, given the favourable conditions for wrist spin at Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Atherton shared his tactical advice: “In the middle, where the televised pitches are, I said just flat, flat, flat. You know wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in those circumstances, so I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah and Siraj and then play their three spinners, Washington Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. But you don't know about the forecast in Manchester, that's the other thing. If it's going to be cooler and showerier, more showery, and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that's a definite option India should think about.”

After India’s emphatic win in the second Test at Edgbaston, skipper Shubman Gill had acknowledged the temptation to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI. However, he pointed out that strengthening the batting line-up had taken precedence at the time. India maintained the same combination in the third Test, with Bumrah coming in for Prasidh Krishna. That strategy ultimately failed, as India fell short while chasing England’s 193-run target, handing the hosts a 2-1 series lead.

Meanwhile, England have been forced to make a change in their spin department. Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injury. In response, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Liam Dawson as his replacement in the squad.

England Squad for the Remaining Tests:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK