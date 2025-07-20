'Go like Bumrah And Siraj And Then Play ...': Former England Captain Michael Atherton Suggests Shubman Gill To Drop This Player For 4th Test

India is reportedly assessing the role of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and how best to balance their bowling attack. According to Atherton, it could be the perfect time to unleash left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, given the favourable conditions for wrist spin at Old Trafford. Former England captain Michael Atherton has weighed in on the potential changes that India, led by Shubman Gill, could consider ahead of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. With the series tilted in England's favour at 2-1 following their narrow 22-run win in the third Test at Lord’s, Atherton believes India must rethink their bowling strategy to regain parity.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Atherton shared his tactical advice: “In the middle, where the televised pitches are, I said just flat, flat, flat. You know wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in those circumstances, so I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah and Siraj and then play their three spinners, Washington Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. But you don't know about the forecast in Manchester, that's the other thing. If it's going to be cooler and showerier, more showery, and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that's a definite option India should think about.”

After India’s emphatic win in the second Test at Edgbaston, skipper Shubman Gill had acknowledged the temptation to bring Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI. However, he pointed out that strengthening the batting line-up had taken precedence at the time. India maintained the same combination in the third Test, with Bumrah coming in for Prasidh Krishna. That strategy ultimately failed, as India fell short while chasing England’s 193-run target, handing the hosts a 2-1 series lead.

Meanwhile, England have been forced to make a change in their spin department. Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to injury. In response, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Liam Dawson as his replacement in the squad.

England Squad for the Remaining Tests:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.