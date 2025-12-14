Advertisement
NewsCricketGOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Mumbai, Gets Iconic No 10 Jersey - WATCH
LIONEL MESSI

GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Mumbai, Gets 'Iconic' No 10 Jersey - WATCH

The highlight of the memorable evening in Mumbai was the meeting of the two sporting greats - Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar - both synonymous with the famous No. 10 jersey in their respective disciplines.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 10:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Mumbai, Gets 'Iconic' No 10 Jersey - WATCHPic credit: Sachin Tendulkar On X

Sporting history was made at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday as football legend Lionel Messi, on his highly anticipated 'GOAT India Tour 2025,' shared the stage with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, resulting in an unforgettable crossover moment for fans across the country. 

The Argentine superstar Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, was greeted by a packed house in Mumbai, the third stop on his four-city tour. 

The highlight of the evening was the meeting of the two sporting greats - Messi and Tendulkar - both synonymous with the famous No. 10 jersey in their respective disciplines. 

A Poignant Exchange of Icons 

The pinnacle of the event saw Sachin Tendulkar present Messi with his iconic India No. 10 jersey - the same number he wore during India's victorious 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign, a victory that unfolded on the very turf of the Wankhede Stadium. 

The 52-year-old Tendulkar was seen pointing to the legendary number as he gifted the signed jersey, which reportedly read "Gracias, Leo." Returning the gesture, the FIFA World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi, reciprocated by presenting Tendulkar with a signed football from Argentina's 2022 World Cup win. 
 

 

The crowd erupted in chants of "Sachin, Sachin" and "Messi, Messi," turning the venue into a celebration of sports across cricket and football. 
 

Lionel Messi Meets Sunil Chhetri As Well 

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, some current India and former football players, film stars, celebrities and politicians during his one hour stay at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025 

Messi met Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, gifting him an Argentina jersey, and interacted with young players as part of youth initiatives like Project Mahadeva.

This Mumbai leg followed chaotic starts in Kolkata and a smoother stop in Hyderabad, with the tour concluding in New Delhi.  

