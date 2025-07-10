India's Cricketing legend often hailed as one of the best batter to have played cricket Sachin Tendulkar praised the newly appointed India's Test captain Shubman Gill. Gill who took the captaincy baton from Rohit Sharma is on his first assignment in the ongoing five-match Test series at England as a captain. He has been exceptional as batter in the first two matches already scoring massive 585 runs in the four innings with a 269 run masterclass in the second Test. Talking about his captaincy India lost the first test at Headingley, Leeds but retorted back beautifully winning the second test by a massive 336 runs. India secured their first-ever Test win in Birmingham since 1967 under Gill and is eyeing to win the Test series at England after 18years.

Tendulkar talking To Star Sports about Gill's leadership stated that he his in a right frame of mind that is helping him take vital decisions.

“He's been excellent - very calm and composed. I strongly believe that the rest of the ten players respond to his decisions and leadership. The choices he’s made have been measured and well thought out. His batting complements his captaincy as well. When a captain is in good form, it positively impacts decision-making. You need to be in the right frame of mind to make crucial calls, and he’s clearly there. He’s been batting brilliantly,” Tendulkar said.

“As the opposition, you'd normally try to target weaknesses in a batter’s technique, but right now, he’s been remarkable. What I’ve seen from him has been special,” Tendulkar added.





While applauding @ShubmanGill’s rise as captain, @sachin_rt also honours every guru with a heartfelt message this Guru Purnima.



Will Gill guide #TeamIndia to glory in the 3rd Test at Lord’s? #ENGvIND 3rd TEST,… pic.twitter.com/9jBDTv5d9k — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

Potrait

A portrait of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the MCC Museum at Lord's on Thursday (July 10, 2025), just ahead of the third Test between India and England in London. The artwork, created by Stuart Pearson Wright, is based on a photograph he took of Tendulkar at his home 18 years ago. It will be displayed in the MCC Museum for the rest of the year before being moved to the Pavilion.

According to a release, "As the work progressed, so did Pearson Wright's approach, eventually ending with oil on abraded aluminium. The abstract background illustrates Tendulkar's timelessness, unrestricted by any era or specific location."