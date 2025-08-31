‘Going To Play Only IPL’ – Irfan Pathan’s Bold Take On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And India’s 2027 World Cup Plans

The debate over whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will feature in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup is intensifying. With both legends stepping away from Test cricket and T20 internationals, the upcoming ODI assignments and the Indian Premier League (IPL) are set to define their careers. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now weighed in, offering sharp insights into the road ahead for India’s batting stalwarts.

Kohli’s Future: IPL and ODI Cricket in Focus

Kohli, who retired from T20Is in 2024 and from Tests earlier this year, now finds himself exclusively available for ODI cricket and the IPL. Pathan believes that Kohli’s active involvement will largely be restricted to the IPL, with occasional appearances in First-Class cricket, though not as a platform to prove himself.

“Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is First-Class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything,” Pathan told RevSportz. “The biggest challenge will be staying fit and maintaining continuity in game time.”

The former T20 World Cup winner stressed that the diminishing importance of ODIs in the cricketing calendar makes it even harder for senior players to stay sharp for marquee tournaments like the World Cup. With fewer bilateral ODI series being played, building momentum becomes crucial.

Rohit Sharma’s Fitness the Key to Longevity

While Kohli’s commitment is unquestionable, Rohit Sharma’s case adds another layer to the debate. Rohit, who will turn 40 by the time of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, has already spoken to Pathan about his fitness goals.

Pathan revealed:

“I’ve spoken to Rohit, and he’s very keen about fitness. Virat too is extremely disciplined. The keenness is important because, at this stage of their careers, maintaining that hunger and discipline will decide their future.”

Rohit has been working under former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar to remain in peak condition, while Kohli has been sharpening his skills in England’s training facilities. Both cricketers remain driven, but whether their bodies can hold up under the demands of international cricket remains to be seen.

The Role of Gambhir and Agarkar in Defining the Roadmap

With Gautam Gambhir as head coach and Ajit Agarkar as chief selector, clarity of communication will be critical. Pathan emphasised the need for transparency in decision-making, particularly with icons like Kohli and Rohit.

“I hope the communication has been very clear. Knowing Gambhir and Agarkar, I think they will make things very clear in terms of plans for 2027,” Pathan added. “Having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges.”

India are scheduled to play at least 27 ODIs between now and the 2027 World Cup, which could provide ample opportunities for both seniors to prove their readiness. However, any prolonged absence or loss of form could break the continuity required to compete at the highest level.

Shami’s Commitment and India’s Bowling Balance

Pathan also touched upon Mohammed Shami’s future, noting that the veteran pacer remains highly motivated. At 37, Shami will also be nearing 40 by the 2027 World Cup, raising questions about whether India will rely on such an experienced core or pivot to younger talent.

Shami’s statement of being “very, very keen” to continue was highlighted by Pathan as an encouraging sign. Yet, balancing experience with youth will remain one of Gambhir and Agarkar’s toughest challenges.

Can Kohli and Rohit Realistically Play the 2027 World Cup?

By the time of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli will be 39 and Rohit 40. Age, however, may not be the biggest hurdle — instead, it’s the lack of consistent international cricket. The IPL offers match sharpness, but it may not fully replicate the rhythm of 50-over cricket.

Still, with their unmatched records, elite fitness routines, and mental fortitude, writing off Kohli and Rohit would be premature. If they can remain engaged with ODI cricket, avoid long breaks, and maintain form, there’s every chance the Indian team management will want them in South Africa in 2027.