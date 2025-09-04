Good News For CSK And MS Dhoni Fans: N Srinivasan Returns As Chairman To Guide Team Revival

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan has made a comeback as chairman of the Chennai Super Kings, marking a significant development for the record Indian Premier League champions. Srinivasan, who is 80, returns to CSK at a crucial juncture after their struggles in IPL 2025, bringing with him decades of cricket administration expertise and experience in guiding one of the most successful franchises in the league’s history.

Though he will not travel frequently, Srinivasan will serve in an advisory capacity, staying connected with team operations and offering strategic direction. Having played a key role in CSK’s earlier dominance in the IPL, his presence is viewed as a much-needed boost for the franchise as it aims to rebuild.

Confirming the move, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan emphasized the positive impact of his return. “See, it's a great boon for CSK and he's been the best administrator for us and I'm very happy that he's come back into CSK. He'll be in an advisory role only because he doesn't travel much, but we'll be in contact with him,” Viswanathan told PTI. He further added, “Both of us are in Chennai only. So he's in day-to-day contact with us.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Srinivasan’s re-entry isn’t just ceremonial. He will also oversee CSK’s growing international ventures that include involvement in SA20 and Major League Cricket. As chairman of the CSKCL board, he joins hands with Gurunath, who serves as the full-time director, and Viswanathan, the managing director and CEO. The leadership group also includes seasoned administrators like Sanjay Patel, R Srinivasan, Rakesh Singh, PL Subramanian, V Manickam and E Jayashree, forming a strong blend of experience and operational acumen.

ALSO READ - 'Owns Half Of Kent...': Who is This Wealthy Yet 'Simple' Former CSK Guy, R Ashwin Reveals

2025 Debacle

The 2025 season was one of CSK’s toughest campaigns since the inception of the IPL. The franchise managed only four wins from 14 matches, finishing at the bottom of the table their lowest-ever standing. With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad sidelined early due to injuries, MS Dhoni had to step back into a leadership position, but even his legendary presence could not turn the season around. The team is currently in a transition mode and would need proper guidance.

Now, with Srinivasan guiding the management team, CSK is determined to bounce back strongly. His strategic vision, combined with the expertise of the board, is expected to shape a fresh rebuild aimed at restoring the dominance that has long defined the franchise. The talk of town still remains whether Dhoni will extend his career for another year or will hang his boots.