Good news for CSK fans, MS Dhoni set to return in this match in IPL 2026: Will he play as an impact player ? know

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic figure of the Chennai Super Kings, is slated to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians. This highly anticipated fixture is scheduled for April 23 and will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Recovery Milestones and Match Highlights

The Chennai Super Kings recently secured a 32 run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Looking ahead, the focus shifts to the return of their former captain. The 44 year old athlete has been sidelined for the early portion of the season due to a calf strain sustained during the pre-season training camp. However, internal team reports suggest he is rapidly approaching peak physical condition.

Availability for the Sunrisers Hyderabad Fixture

While the clash against Mumbai is confirmed, uncertainty remains regarding the immediate away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is currently unconfirmed if the veteran wicketkeeper will join the traveling party for that specific match.

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Current Standing of Chennai Super Kings

Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK currently occupies the eighth position on the league table, having secured two wins from five appearances. After an initial period of struggle involving three consecutive losses, the team has found momentum by winning their two most recent home games against the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Training Progress and Team Involvement

Despite his absence from the playing field, Dhoni has remained deeply involved with the squad. He has monitored home matches from the team residence and has been a frequent participant in training drills. Observers noted that he appeared comfortable while facing throwdowns during recent practice sessions.

Before the victory against KKR, Dhoni conducted batting practice with Mike Hussey. During these sessions, he also offered guidance to the squad's spinners, including left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Regarding this mentorship, CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram remarked:

“MS (Dhoni) had a long chat with him in one of the practise sessions, getting his leg break to go. So I think it was very helpful for him and the results were there to show,”

Tactical Integration into the Lineup

As the team regains its winning form, the management faces a strategic decision on how to reintroduce Dhoni into the active roster. While the top and middle orders appear stable, the team currently lacks significant batting depth in the lower order, with specialized bowlers typically appearing from the eighth position.

Potential roster adjustments include:

Replacing Sarfaraz Khan: Although he has performed well generally, his recent strike rate against KKR, where he managed 23 runs from 18 deliveries, has led to discussions about potential changes.

The Impact Player Role: Utilizing Dhoni as an Impact Player is considered a viable and safe strategy. This would allow him to provide offensive contributions before being substituted for a bowling option during the defensive phase of the game.

CSK Squad

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.