Good News For Fans! R Ashwin To Once Again Play For Team India, Know League And Team

Cricket Hong Kong, China announced on September 18, 2025, that legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a key member of Team India for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, scheduled from November 7 to November 9 this year. Regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense experience, star power, and depth to Team India’s campaign in this thrilling global tournament. Known for his match-winning abilities, Ashwin’s presence is expected to captivate fans and inspire upcoming cricketers. This may be his first tournament following his retirement announcement, giving fans a chance to witness his skill in the fastest cricket format.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Hong Kong Cricket, said, "We are proud to welcome R. Ashwin to the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His presence in Team India elevates the tournament to an even higher level, bringing one of the finest cricketing minds and performers of this era to Hong Kong. The Sixes is about innovation, entertainment, and world-class talent, and Ashwin embodies all of these qualities. We are confident that fans will be treated to a spectacular show of cricket."

Ashwin commented, "We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of. This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us."

The Hong Kong Sixes, noted as the most entertaining and shortest cricket format, will once again bring top international stars and emerging talents together for three days of high-octane cricket action. Sri lanka won the recently concluded 2024 tournament, India has won this tournament only once in 2005.

R Ashwin Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced the end of his IPL career but signals a new chapter as a player in foreign T20 leagues. The 38-year-old spinner looks set to continue playing in overseas competitions, embracing new challenges.

On social media, Ashwin posted, "Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Ashwin’s IPL career stats are impressive: 221 matches and 187 wickets, ranking him as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. During his tenure, he represented five franchises, with the longest stint at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spanning eight seasons. This period included back-to-back IPL championship wins in 2010 and 2011. While this retirement marks the close of a major phase in Ashwin’s career, he is motivated to explore opportunities beyond the IPL. Reports from Cricbuzz reveal that he is not only considering playing overseas but also eyeing a player-coach role. With vast experience in the shortest format of cricket, Ashwin aims to broaden his horizons by embracing coaching opportunities that may arise in foreign leagues