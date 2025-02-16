Good News For Fans As They Get Additional Tickets For India-Pakistan Champions Trophy Clash

Fans who missed the chance to get tickets for the high-octane India-Pakistan clash have been given another opportunity, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released additional tickets. The extra tickets will be available for the three group matches

“Additional tickets for the three group-stage India matches and Semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, which are taking place in Dubai, UAE, will go on sale today,” the ICC said in a media release.

“Demand for Champions Trophy tickets remains high, and fans will be able to purchase limited tickets when they go on general sale today (Sunday, February 16) at 12 noon GST.”

Fans will get a chance to buy tickets for the first match in Dubai between Bangladesh and India on February 20, India vs Pakistan on February 23, and India’s final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. A few limited tickets will be available for semi-final 1 taking place on March 4, the release added.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will witness a total of eight teams locking horns with each other in 15 intense matches across 19 days. Earlier, tickets for India vs Pakistan were sold in just an hour on February 3.

Both India and Pakistan have taken part in two ODIs at Dubai where the Men in Blue emerged victorious on both occasions during the 2018 Asia Cup. In the shortest format of the game, Pakistan has an edge with a 2-1 head-to-head record.

The Indian team who won the recently passed ODI series against England, reached Dubai on Saturday and will be gearing up for the eight-team Champions Trophy over the next few days. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli regained their form as the duo smashed a century and a fifty respectively against England in the ODI series.