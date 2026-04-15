Good news for MI fans! Rohit Sharma spotted batting in nets just 24 Hours before MI vs Punjab Kings Clash amidst injury

The former captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, was spotted batting in the nets and participating in light fitness routines just 24 hours before the team’s IPL 2026 game against Punjab Kings. These developments offer positive signs regarding his potential availability for the upcoming fixture. Sharma began his session with jogging drills before progressing to batting against throwdowns for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, suggesting he is being considered for the match on Thursday.

The veteran right-hander suffered a right hamstring injury during a run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. The injury was severe enough to force him to retire hurt on a score of 19 during the final over of the powerplay.

"Rohit Sharma did some light jogging today after missing earlier practice sessions. Later, he spent around 20 minutes in the nets, facing throwdowns and practicing against net bowlers."

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Medical Evaluation and Team Impact

The Mumbai Indians franchise previously stated that their medical staff is currently evaluating his condition. The team issued a statement saying:

"The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available."

During a pre-match press conference, MI batsman Naman Dhir echoed this sentiment when asked about the senior player's status:

"Medical team is assessing him and will get to know as and when we have an update"

Despite the optimistic signs from the net session, some reports suggest it remains probable that the opener could be sidelined for this crucial encounter at Wankhede Stadium to avoid further risk. His absence would be a significant blow to the squad, as he has been in fine form this season, accumulating 137 runs at an average of 45.67 with a strike rate of 165.06. If he is unable to play, the management may look to Quinton de Kock to stabilize the top of the order.

Tactical Flexibility

Naman Dhir mentioned that the final lineup remains flexible and will be decided by the management on match day. Regarding his own role, Dhir stated:

"I haven't been told anything about it. I am absolutely ready to bat anywhere. Even last year, I have batted up the order, sometimes at 5 or 7. The management will take a call and we will get to know tomorrow only,"

IPL 2026 Standings

The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are currently facing a difficult period. They occupy the ninth spot on the points table, having secured only one victory in four matches. After an early win against KKR, the team has suffered three consecutive defeats at the hands of the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and RCB.

Conversely, the Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are in excellent form. They currently sit in second place in the standings, having won three of their first four matches of the season.