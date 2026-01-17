Good News For RCB And Virat Kohli Fans ! Karnataka Government Grants Permission To Host IPL Matches At M Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru

In a move that has sent waves of jubilation through the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fanbase, the Karnataka State Government has officially granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and international matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The announcement, made on Saturday, January 17, 2026, marks the end of a dark chapter for the venue. Notably, cricket activities had been suspended at the stadium since June 4, 2025, following a tragic stampede during RCB's trophy celebrations that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

In its aftermath, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted several major events away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium, including the Duleep Trophy, the India-South Africa men’s A series, Vijay Hazare Trophy and 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, including the final.

Hosting matches at the ground again was subject to the implementation of recommendations from the Justice Michael D’Cunha report, which was formed as part of the investigation into the tragedy.



Defending Champions Set for Homecoming

For RCB, this is more than just a logistical win. As the defending champions of the IPL, the prospect of playing away from their spiritual home was a major concern. Before this approval, there were active discussions about shifting home games to neutral venues like Raipur or Pune.



"We are pleased to inform you that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said the association is confident of meeting all the parameters laid down by the government committee.

"The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions," he added.

Notably, the new state association leadership under former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been in discussions with various government agencies since last month to facilitate the return of cricket to the iconic venue.

"The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit," said Mruthyunjaya.

All Eyes On RCB



With the state government’s clearance now secured, it would be interesting to see if RCB will play all of its IPL 2026 home games in Chinnaswamy, considering that its vice-president Rajesh Menon met Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai for playing two games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Naya Raipur.

(With IANS Inputs)