Good News for RCB ! Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka government clearance to host IPL 2026 matches; check inside details

In a major boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their fans, the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has officially received final clearance from the Karnataka government to host matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The announcement from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) ends months of uncertainty following safety concerns since the tragic stampede during RCB’s maiden title parade in 2025 and paves the way for RCB to return to their iconic home ground.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will now return to their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28.



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Safety First: The Expert Committee’s Verdict

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) made the official announcement of permission on Monday, March 16, after the meeting between KSCA officials, the state home minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and the expert committee that inspected and reviewed the safety measures at the venue on March 13.

"We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," the KSCA stated in a media release.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the release added.

The clearance comes after a thorough review process, including an expert committee inspection and a detailed presentation by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The committee, appointed by the government, evaluated enhanced safety measures implemented at the stadium, such as upgraded crowd management systems, additional entry gates, AI-enabled surveillance, and other infrastructure improvements.

These upgrades were introduced in response to previous incidents, ensuring better compliance with security protocols.

Key Highlights From Clearance

IPL 2026 Opener: The tournament is set to kick off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, 2026.

Home Fixtures: RCB will play five of their league-stage home matches at the venue. On the other hand, their two home games will be held in Raipur.

Knockout Thrills: The stadium is also slated to host a playoff match and potentially the IPL 2026 final, adding to the excitement for Bengaluru fans.

Capacity Note: For safety reasons, the stadium's capacity will be managed at around 30,000 -35,000 spectators per match.