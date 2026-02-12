Good news for RCB fans ! Virat Kohli's team gets green signal to play IPL 2026 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

In a massive relief and boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters, the Karnataka Cabinet has officially granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host IPL 2026 matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium once again.

The decision, announced on Thursday, February 12, ensures that the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will indeed defend their crown on home turf.



The Road To Redemption

The stadium had been under a cloud of uncertainty since June 4, 2025, when a tragic stampede during RCB’s maiden title victory celebrations claimed 11 lives.

Following the incident, the venue was deemed "fundamentally unsafe" by the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, leading to Bengaluru losing hosting rights for the 2025 Women’s World Cup and being excluded from the initial list of 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup venues.

However, after months of rigorous safety audits and infrastructure upgrades by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the state government has finally expressed satisfaction with the corrective measures.

Strict Conditions For A Safer Experience

The "green signal" comes with significant caveats to ensure fan safety remains the top priority. Key conditions approved by the Cabinet include:

Capped Capacity: Attendance will be strictly limited to 35,000 spectators per match to manage crowd density.

Infrastructure Overhaul: Widening of stadium gates (to a minimum of 6 feet) and streamlined entry/exit systems to prevent bottlenecks.

Real-Time Monitoring: Implementation of a digital tracking system to monitor spectator movement inside the stadium in real-time.

Emergency Readiness: Dedicated on-site medical zones and internationally compliant evacuation routes.

Venkatesh Prasad's Role

KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad has been vocal in pushing for the stadium's return, holding multiple discussions with government officials and RCB management. The clearance paves the way for RCB - the 2025 IPL champions - to play their home games at their traditional fortress in Bengaluru for the 2026 season.

There's even buzz that the IPL 2026 opening ceremony could take place at Chinnaswamy, adding extra excitement for fans. This marks a symbolic fresh start for the venue after the difficult period.