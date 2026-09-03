/Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI in talks after IPL 2027 to...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring a major addition to India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, with a six match ODI series in South Africa reportedly being discussed with Cricket South Africa (CSA).
The proposal has emerged after a request from the Indian team management, which wants India to gain substantial match practice in conditions similar to those they will encounter at the 2027 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
BCCI Discusses Six ODI Series With South Africa
According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI has approached CSA regarding the possibility of arranging an ODI series in South Africa after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. The proposed series is yet to be finalised. India's Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the period after IPL 2027 has not been drawn up, which could provide the BCCI with flexibility while working on the schedule.
The idea is primarily driven by India's need to experience South African conditions before the World Cup. Playing a substantial ODI series in the country would allow the team management to assess combinations and give players valuable exposure ahead of the tournament.
India Last Played ODIs In South Africa In 2023
India's most recent ODI series in South Africa came in December 2023. The proposed 2027 assignment would therefore give the team another opportunity to play 50 over cricket in the country before the World Cup. India's preparation for the global tournament has already begun, although the upcoming schedule includes several competing commitments.
The team is due to play a three ODI series against the West Indies later this month. However, some players who could otherwise feature in that series will be involved in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.
India will subsequently travel to New Zealand for an all format tour that includes five ODIs. The team will then host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in December before a three ODI series against Zimbabwe in January 2023, as stated in the source report.
Busy Schedule Before World Cup
Following those assignments, India are scheduled to play the Border Gavaskar Trophy on home soil. The period immediately after IPL 2027, however, currently does not contain an ODI series in India's schedule. That gap is one of the reasons the proposed South Africa series could prove useful. Reports indicate that India could have several months available between the conclusion of IPL 2027 and the start of the World Cup, creating an opportunity for an extended ODI preparation camp and series.
The 2027 ODI World Cup is provisionally scheduled to begin on October 4, with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia sharing hosting duties.
WTC Final Could Affect India's Preparation Window
There is another factor that could influence India's plans. The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final is scheduled to begin on June 13 in London, meaning India's potential qualification for the championship decider could alter the team's preparation calendar. If IPL 2027 concludes around mid-May, India could have roughly four months before the October 4 start of the ODI World Cup. However, participation in the WTC final would occupy part of that window.
Even with that possibility, India would still have more than three months to play ODI cricket and prepare specifically for the World Cup.
The proposed South Africa series would consequently offer India an opportunity to spend an extended period in the host country before the tournament, allowing the team to familiarise itself with local pitches and conditions.
For now, however, the six ODI series remains a proposal under discussion between the BCCI and CSA rather than a confirmed fixture. The final schedule will depend on the two boards' discussions and India's next FTP.
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