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  • /Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI in talks after IPL 2027 to...

Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI in talks after IPL 2027 to...

The proposed series is yet to be finalised. India's Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the period after IPL 2027 has not been drawn up, which could provide the BCCI with flexibility while working on the schedule.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 09:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI in talks after IPL 2027 to...
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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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