/Good news for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI in talks after IPL 2027 to...

Following those assignments, India are scheduled to play the Border Gavaskar Trophy on home soil. The period immediately after IPL 2027, however, currently does not contain an ODI series in India's schedule. That gap is one of the reasons the proposed South Africa series could prove useful. Reports indicate that India could have several months available between the conclusion of IPL 2027 and the start of the World Cup, creating an opportunity for an extended ODI preparation camp and series.