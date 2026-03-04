Good news for Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Fans! 100th Century & 50th - The dream lives on; NZ makes this special request - Know

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a special request to modify the schedule for India’s upcoming multi-format tour. Initially slated to include two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, the NZC has proposed increasing the number of One Day Internationals (ODIs) from three to five.

Capitalizing on "RO-KO" Mania

The primary motivation behind this request is the unique status of Indian cricketing icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following their retirements from both T20Is and Test cricket, the legendary duo is now active exclusively in the 50 over format. By extending the series to five ODIs, New Zealand Cricket aims to maximize commercial revenue and global viewership, leveraging the massive star power of Kohli and Rohit to ensure sold out stadiums and higher broadcast valuations.

According to a report by CricHub on March 3, the proposal is currently under review by the BCCI. If the adjustment is approved, this tour will mark India’s first visit to New Zealand since November 2022, and both boards are expected to finalize the logistics and unveil the revised schedule in the coming weeks.

Historical Context: India’s First Full Tour Since 2020

This visit, scheduled for October, represents India’s first comprehensive all-format tour of New Zealand since January 2020. During that previous encounter, India achieved a historic 5-0 clean sweep in the T20Is under Kohli and Sharma’s leadership but struggled in the longer formats, eventually losing the Test series 0-2 and the ODIs 0-3 to Kane Williamson’s side.

Under the current Future Tours Programme (FTP), the two Test matches scheduled for this tour carry significant weight as they form a vital part of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. However, the commercial focus has shifted toward the limited overs format due to the rare appearances of India's veteran superstars.

Road to the 2027 World Cup

The upcoming series is viewed as a crucial building block for India’s 2027 ODI World Cup preparations. Before heading to New Zealand, Kohli and Rohit will be seen in action during home series against Afghanistan, England, and the West Indies.

Fans in New Zealand are eager to witness the return of the duo, who last faced the Black Caps in January 2026 on Indian soil. As the BCCI weighs the proposal, the prospect of a five match ODI series has generated significant buzz among broadcasters and fans alike, promising a high profile conclusion to India's international calendar for the year.