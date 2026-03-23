Good news for SRH ! Pat Cummins set to land in Bengaluru on THIS date before IPL 2026 clash against RCB

In a major boost for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), captain Pat Cummins, who has been battling a persistent lower back injury, is set to join the squad before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Cummins' arrival is seen as a major morale booster for SRH as they prepare for their high-stakes opening clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on March 28.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the officials of Sunrisers have confirmed that regular captain Cummins will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 24, by when the rest of the squad is expected to have reached the city for the season opener.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recovery And Captaincy Update

Despite his arrival on Tuesday, Pat Cummins is not expected to take the field immediately. He is set to miss the first few matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026 season.

The 32-year-old Cummins has been sidelined from competitive cricket since December 2025 and missed the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Interim Leadership: SRH recently announced that Ishan Kishan will serve as the stand-in captain for the initial matches.

The Deputy: Power-hitter Abhishek Sharma has been named vice-captain.

Rehabilitation: Upon reaching Bengaluru, Cummins will begin a tailored rehabilitation program under the supervision of the SRH medical team.

Though Cummins will miss the first three fixtures, his presence in the dugout will provide invaluable tactical guidance to the young leadership duo of Ishan and Abhishek.

Ishan Kishan To Lead SRH in Captains' Meet

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, who has been named as the interim skipper for Sunrisers Hyderabad for the start of the 2026 season, will attend the captains' meeting in Mumbai on March 25.

All 10 team captains will take part in a six-hour engagement with the IPL and its broadcasters, starting with a photo session at 12 noon and ending with a meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.