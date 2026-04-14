Good news for Sunrisers Hyderabad ! Pat Cummins likely to rejoin squad ahead of IPL 2026 clash against CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have received a big boost amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign as their designated captain Pat Cummins is likely to rejoin the squad on April 17, a day ahead of their next match against five time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Cummins will undergo a fitness test on Wednesday back home, and if he clears it - about which there is an element of optimism in the franchise - there is a chance he could start playing for them. Cummins is expected to be back in Hyderabad on April 17.

"Hopefully, he will clear the test and get the NOC from Cricket Australia," a source related to the development told the publication.

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The Australian pacer has not played a single match since the Ashes series at home against England. He also missed the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia exited for the first time from the group stage.

Cummins arrived in India ahead of the season, but didn't take part in the match. The 32-year-old flew back to Australia right after SRH’s thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 2, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the scan on his back.

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan is leading the side. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in fourth position in the points table with four points and a +0.576 net run rate.

SRH defeated the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday with the help of a brilliant bowling display by the debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each as RR got bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs and lost the match by 57 runs.