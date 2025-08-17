Good News For Team India ! Suryakumar Yadav Passes Fitness Test Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Team Selection

In great news for India, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has passed a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 team selection.

Suryakumar's successful fitness Test paves the way for him to lead India in the Asia Cup 2025, which is set to take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28. The 34-year-old batter gave the fitness Test as he had undergone surgery for a lower-right abdomen hernia in Munich, Germany, in June.

"He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup. He was at the COE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told Indian Express.

Notably, the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday to pick the Indian squad for Asia's premier cricket tournament. Suryakumar is also expected to attend the team selection meeting to finalise the squad.

Earlier in June, Yadav had informed about his successful surgery through a social media post.

"Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower-right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back," Suryakumar had posted.





It was Suryakumar’s third surgery in as many years. He had ankle surgery in 2023 and underwent another sports hernia procedure in early 2024.



Suryakumar Yadav's Performance In IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav was in top form for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament. He scored 717 runs to finish behind Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs) in the top run-getters’ list for the season.

Riding on Suryakumar's superb season with the bat, Mumbai Indians reached the knockouts of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champion beat Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator before losing the second Qualifier against Punjab Kings.