Grace Hayden Exclusive: Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Picks Rishabh Pant As Her Favourite Indian Cricketer

Grace Hayden, daughter of legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden, is rapidly carving her own niche in the sports media and entertainment world. Currently working as a broadcaster at Delhi Premier League 2025, She is a popular cricket presenter, commentator, and model, Grace has covered some of the biggest cricket events for Star Sports, worked alongside her father in the commentary box, and hosted her own weekly podcast Game On with Grace for Willow, where she unravels untold sporting stories.

While Talking to Zee News English in an exclusive interaction, Grace spoke openly about her love for India, her favourite current Indian player and more.

Named Pant As Favourite

'Rishabh Pant, I think his comeback story was amazing' Grace Told Us on being asked about his favourite Indian Cricketer Currently.

Rishabh Pant's return to cricket has been nothing short of inspirational. After a life-threatening car accident, his recovery and comeback showcased immense resilience. He's not only returned to the field but has also displayed his aggressive, match-winning form. His journey stands as a powerful testament to his unwavering determination and spirit.

On Father's Retirement

She also Talked about Her Father's Matthew Hayden's international retirement in 2009.

"Yeah, well, it was his time. He actually, sat me down and told me in 2009, I'm going to retire, Gracie, and I was so young. I said, no, Dad, you can't retire. What do you mean? Santa has to come because I was convinced that because obviously Boxing Day test came around and it was around that time that he retired. I think in Sydney or wherever he retired. But yeah, he was like, I'm going to retire. I said no, you can't," added Grace.

Beyond cricket coverage, Grace has had an impressive career across fashion, brand ambassador roles, and modelling campaigns in Australia. She’s appeared as a fashion reporter for Channel 7’s Spring Carnival horse racing broadcast, partnered with brands like Lorna Jane and Pacific Fair, and fronted lifestyle campaigns. She shares a close personal and professional relationship with her father, often collaborating on ambassador roles and public events.

