'Grandpa is getting a little old...': Ishan Kishan's mother breaks silence on cricketer's marriage with Aditi Hundia

Amidst the roar of the crowd at the T20 World Cup 2026, where India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has been lighting up the scoreboard, a different kind of fire has been brewing off the field. After years of "mystery fan" sightings and social media sleuthing, Ishan's family has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia.

Ishan's mother Suchitra Devi has addressed the swirling rumors about her son’s alleged marriage to Aditi, putting an end to speculation sparked by earlier family comments.



The Spark: Grandfather's "Grand" Confirmation

The frenzy began earlier this week when Ishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, spoke candidly to the media from their ancestral village in Bihar. In a move that caught fans by surprise, he didn't just acknowledge the relationship - he gave it a full family blessing.

"Whoever Ishan chooses for marriage, we completely accept it. Aditi is his girlfriend; she is a model. The happiness of children should be accepted," Pandey told ANI.

He even shared a lighthearted anecdote about how Aditi had seen one of his interviews and complimented him, saying he still looks "youthful and energetic."

The Reality Check: Mother Suchitra Devi Weighs In

The supportive remarks from the grandfather fueled widespread speculation that wedding bells could ring soon for the Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, especially amid his strong performances in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup.

However, Ishan’s mother, Suchitra Devi, was quick to provide a grounded perspective. Speaking to IANS, she effectively put the brakes on the immediate marriage talk.

Age & Timing: She emphasized that Ishan is "not yet old enough" to be discussing marriage.

Career First: Her primary focus is her son’s career, stating, "There is no talk of marriage right now; it is time for him to play cricket."

The "Excited" Grandpa: Gently addressing her father-in-law's comments, she noted that elderly family members often get "excited" by what they see on social media and that his comments were likely born out of that enthusiasm rather than actual wedding plans.

Who is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia, a former Miss India finalist in 2017 and model from Jaipur, has been linked to Ishan Kishan for some time. She has been spotted at IPL matches over the years, which often ignited dating rumors, though neither Ishan nor Aditi has publicly confirmed the relationship themselves.

The grandfather’s statement marked the first official family acknowledgment of the romance, but the mother’s response has shifted the narrative back to Ishan’s professional focus.

Ishan is currently leading India's charge in the T20 World Cup - fresh off a match-winning 77 against Pakistan - the only "rings" he’s focused on right now are the ones inside the boundary rope.