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  • /GT star Shahrukh Khan chooses Salman Khan over his famous namesake SRK says, 'Really wish to meet'

GT star Shahrukh Khan chooses Salman Khan over his famous namesake SRK says, 'Really wish to meet'

Tamil Nadu cricketer Shahrukh Khan has spent much of his career carrying a name instantly recognisable across India, but despite the obvious connection to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
GT star Shahrukh Khan chooses Salman Khan over his famous namesake SRK says, 'Really wish to meet'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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GT star Shahrukh Khan chooses Salman Khan over his famous namesake SRK says, 'Really wish to meet'
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