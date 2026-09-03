/GT star Shahrukh Khan chooses Salman Khan over his famous namesake SRK says, 'Really wish to meet'

“No, I will wait for his reaction first. Because I was born after him. So, I was named after him. So, I hope, I have heard that he has got an uncanny sense of humour. Obviously, I am good friends with Varun Chakravarthy. And he said that he is a really wonderful person at heart .And waiting to see what sort of an uncanny sense of humour he has. And yeah, really excited to meet him,” he said.