topStoriesenglish2587635
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

GT vs CSK Probable Playing 11: THIS Is How MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya's Teams May Look Like In First Match

Ben Stokes and Kane Williamson are two of the new buys for Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans and there is a big possibility that both will feature in the respective playing 11s on Friday, March 31 in IPL opener.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

GT vs CSK Probable Playing 11: THIS Is How MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya's Teams May Look Like In First Match

IPL 2023 is going to kick off with a mouth-watering contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chenai Super Kings (CSK), on Friday (March 24) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. GT are the defending champions while CSK have won this league four times. Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni, two captains who have a similar leadership qualities, will be up against each other. In a long tournament like IPL, a team can always make a comeback later even if first few matches don't go their way. However, a good start is always nice and getting points right at the start of the league sets the tone for tournament.

Also Read | Watch: CSK's Ben Stokes Working On THIS Six-Hitting Tactic In First Practice Session Ahead Of IPL 2023

CSK and GT will be eyeing the crucial two points in the first match to kick things off on a positive note. There are some new faces in both the camps. New Zealand star Kane Williamson is there this year in GT squad. On the other hand, CSK will have the services of England Test captain Ben Stokes, who have already begun the prep for the upcoming season. Stokes is surely going to be seen in the playing 11 in the first match vs GT while Williamson's selection could be based on what Titans want from him. 

Williamson may have been bought by GT with a view that they need a experienced batter who can provide some stability in the middle order. It is only right that GT try him out in the first few games to see how he shapes up. Williamson has been in good touch, playing a match-winning knock in the Test vs Sri Lanka recently. Having been fired from SRH's captaincy job, he will be looking to make a statement with his bat in this edition of IPL.   

GT vs CSK Playing 11: 

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'