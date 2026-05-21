CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad opts to bowl first, CSK bring in Gurjapneet Singh and Matthew Short
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their final league-stage match, making two changes by bringing in Gurjapneet Singh and Matthew Short. With their IPL 2026 playoff hopes hanging by a thread, CSK must beat GT and rely on other results to have any chance of reaching the top four.
- CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad bringing in Gurjapneet Singh and Matthew Short for the crucial clash against Gujarat Titans.
- Chennai's playoff hopes remain alive, but they need a win over GT and favourable results elsewhere to stay in contention for a top four finish.
- GT made one change to their XI, with Prasidh Krishna replacing R Sai Kishore as Shubman Gill's side looks to strengthen its push for a top two finish.
Trending Photos
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have handed opportunities to Gurjapneet Singh and Matthew Short as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
CSK head into their final league game knowing that a defeat will shut the door on their playoff hopes. Injuries have plagued their campaign, leaving them clinging to slim mathematical chances of entering the last four stage.
Though a victory here will not guarantee them a top‑four berth, as CSK have to be dependent on other results to go in their favour. After winning the toss, Gaikwad said Gurjapneet and Short are included in place of Akeal Hosein and Prashant Veer.
“There will be some pace and bounce, and we want to explore it early on. It is about trusting the process, and we didn't get the results our way. We want to keep it simple and turn it around,” he said.
GT, meanwhile, will be keen to arrest any slide in momentum ahead of the playoffs, and a win over CSK would also strengthen their push for a top‑two finish. Skipper Shubman Gill said pacer Prasidh Krishna replaces R Sai Kishore in their playing eleven when the GT bowling innings comes.
“We'd have bowled first. Doesn't make a difference as there's not much dew. It's all about keeping the intensity up. Our fielding hasn't been on par in the last couple of seasons.
“Our bowling has been right up there, and batting has been good too. All three departments need to come together. Just because we have a Q, doesn't mean the job is done. Hope for three more good games,” he said.
The pitch report by Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch said Thursday’s game will be played on a red soil pitch, with square boundaries at 62 and 70 metres respectively, while the ground boundary is at 72 metres. Both opined that the pitch having green grass just tells them that it will hold enough pace in what is expected to be a good batting wicket.
Playing XIs:
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, and Gurjapneet Singh
Impact substitutes: Kartik Sharma, Macneil Noronha, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldip Yadav, and Aman Khan
Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj
Impact substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Kumar Kushagra
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv