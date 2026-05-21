GT vs CSK: Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan create IPL history as Gujarat Titans knock Chennai Super Kings out

Gujarat Titans explosive opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan once again showcased why they are among the most successful batting combinations in IPL history. The duo produced another commanding century partnership against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, helping Gujarat Titans post a daunting total of 229/4 in their final league-stage match of IPL 2026.

The pair stitched together a 125-run opening stand, laying the perfect platform for Gujarat's massive score and etching their names deeper into the IPL record books.

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Gill-Sudharsan equal Kohli-ABD landmark

Gill and Sudharsan registered their 10th 100-plus partnership in T20 cricket. The achievement puts them alongside legendary batting pairs including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the all-time list of century partnerships in the format.

The 125-run stand against Chennai Super Kings was also their seventh century partnership in the IPL, the most by any opening pair in the tournament's history.

Gill and Sudharsan now moved past renowned opening combinations such as Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head and Shikhar Dhawan-David Warner. The pair also completed their 21st fifty-plus partnership in IPL history, drawing level with the iconic duos of Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle-Virat Kohli for the joint-most fifty-plus stands in the competition.

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Fifties from all three GT stars

While the partnership grabbed headlines, both openers also produced impressive individual performances. Gill hammered 64 off 37 deliveries and brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, while Sudharsan continued his remarkable consistency with 84 off 53 balls and his fifth successive IPL half-century.

Jos Buttler then provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 57 off just 27 deliveries as Gujarat Titans powered their way to 229/4.

CSK crash out of IPL 2026 playoff race

After the batters set up the contest, Gujarat's bowling attack completed the job in emphatic fashion. Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan claimed three wickets each as Chennai Super Kings were totally outplayed.

The 89-run defeat officially ended CSK's playoff hopes, bringing a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign to a close. Despite flashes of promise from several players during the season, Chennai failed to find consistency and could not stay alive in the race for the top four.