GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Match 3:30 PM IST April 19

GT vs DC: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 keeps the excitement rolling with another blockbuster clash as Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT, led by Shubman Gill, have shown impressive form this season with four wins out of six matches. Meanwhile, DC are coming into this match high on confidence after a thrilling Super Over victory against Rajasthan Royals.

GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: GT vs DC, Match 35, IPL 2025

Date: April 19, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

GT vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 5

GT Wins: 2

DC Wins: 3

GT vs DC Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report:

The Ahmedabad pitch has been balanced this season, offering early assistance to seamers with the new ball and becoming a batsman's paradise as the innings progresses. Spinners could play a role in the middle overs. Dew may become a factor in the second innings, making chasing slightly easier. A par score would be around 180–190.

Weather Report:

Expect hot and dry conditions during the day in Ahmedabad with temperatures ranging between 34–36°C. Clear skies are predicted throughout the match, ensuring uninterrupted action.

GT vs DC 24th T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

GT vs DC Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a dominant record at their home ground and will look to bounce back after a tough loss to LSG. With a solid batting core and Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, GT remain a force to be reckoned with.

Delhi Capitals, however, are peaking at the right time. With KL Rahul in form, their middle order firing, and the bowling unit showing nerves of steel in pressure situations, DC could pose a stiff challenge to the home team.

Prediction: A tight contest on the cards, but Gujarat Titans may have a slight edge playing in familiar conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.