On a high-stakes Friday night under the floodlights at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) collided in a do-or-die encounter in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. With a spot in Qualifier 2 on the line, both franchises brought intensity, history, and firepower to the field — delivering a pulsating showdown that thrilled fans and fantasy cricket lovers alike.

A Night of High Drama and Tactical Brilliance

Gujarat Titans, led by the ever-dependable Shubman Gill, entered the match with a slight edge in recent head-to-heads, winning 5 of their 7 IPL meetings against MI. Despite the absence of key overseas batter Jos Buttler, the Titans showcased their depth. Kusal Mendis, drafted in as a late replacement, proved pivotal at the top alongside Sai Sudharsan, who has quietly evolved into GT’s batting mainstay this season.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, countered with the experience of Rohit Sharma and the explosiveness of Suryakumar Yadav, bolstered by the all-round capabilities of Hardik Pandya, now donning the captain’s hat. While a few overseas stars were missing, MI fielded a solid XI packed with domestic flair and global T20 pedigree.

Pitch Report: A Balanced Battle Between Bat and Ball

As expected, the Mullanpur surface offered something for everyone — early seam movement for pacers and decent grip for spinners. Teams winning the toss preferred chasing, given the even-paced wicket and a hint of dew in the latter half.

Top Fantasy Performers – Who Lit Up Dream11?

Shubman Gill – Captain’s Knock Under Pressure

GT’s skipper led from the front with a classy half-century that anchored the innings. His composure under pressure made him a top pick in most Dream11 fantasy teams. For those who made him captain, it was a fantasy windfall.

Jasprit Bumrah – The Death Overs King

Bumrah reminded everyone why he's a T20 game-changer. His toe-crushing yorkers and economy under pressure ensured MI stayed in the contest till the very end. A must-have in every Dream11 team today.

Hardik Pandya – All-Round Impact

Pandya’s cameos with both bat and ball solidified his value. A solid vice-captain choice, he bagged crucial wickets and added important runs in the death overs, boosting Dream11 points across categories.

Mitchell Santner – Spin That Stings

MI’s surprise package, Santner, utilized the surface’s grip to dismantle the middle order. His economical spell and key breakthroughs added immense value for fantasy users banking on differential picks.

Probable Playing XIs – Match Day Lineups

Gujarat Titans Playing XI:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

GT vs MI Dream11 Team Today Match – Best Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounder: Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah