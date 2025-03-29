GT vs MI, IPL 2025 9th Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; For Today’s CSK vs MI, Chennai, March 29, 7:30 PM IST

GT vs MI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and fans are eagerly awaiting an exciting showdown as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 9 of the season. This high-stakes encounter will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming into this match with a point to prove after a mixed start to their campaign.

GT vs MI Head to Head: Gujarat Titans Hold the Edge

Despite being one of the newer teams in the IPL, Gujarat Titans have had the upper hand against Mumbai Indians in their previous encounters. Out of the five matches played between the two sides, GT has emerged victorious three times, while MI has won twice. With a solid record against Mumbai, Gujarat will be confident heading into this crucial clash.

GT vs MI: Pitch and Weather Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for its batting-friendly surface, providing good bounce and pace. The average first-innings score here hovers around 200, suggesting another high-scoring contest. While fast bowlers could get some early movement, spinners may come into play as the match progresses. Teams winning the toss might prefer to chase, given the potential for dew in the second innings.

Weather Report:

Temperature: 35-36°C during the day, cooling to 21-22°C at night.

Humidity: Moderate.

Wind Speed: Around 7 mph.

Dew Factor: Expected in the second innings, making bowling more challenging.

With conditions favoring batsmen, fans can expect an electrifying contest with plenty of big hits and aggressive stroke play. Bowlers will need to adjust their strategies to contain the opposition’s firepower.

GT vs MI 3rd T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Sai Kishor, Trent Boult

GT and MI Seek Redemption

Both teams are eager to bounce back after disappointing starts to IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans narrowly lost their opening game against Punjab Kings despite strong half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians suffered a four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, struggling against CSK’s spinners. Mumbai will be boosted by the return of their captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the first match. With his leadership and all-round skills, MI will be aiming to secure their first victory of the season. With both sides determined to get their campaign back on track, fans can expect a thrilling contest under the Ahmedabad lights.