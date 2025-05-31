In a dramatic IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, a single moment early in the game stole the spotlight—both on the field and across social media. It wasn’t just about cricketing stakes, but also star power from the stands. Bollywood actress Avneet Kaur's stunned reaction to Gerald Coetzee dropping Rohit Sharma’s crucial catch has now gone viral, becoming the emotional highlight of an already electric night.

Avneet Kaur Reacts as Gerald Coetzee Drops Rohit Sharma – Watch Goes Viral

The viral moment occurred in the second over of MI’s innings. Prasidh Krishna delivered a tempting ball to Rohit Sharma, and as the veteran batter mistimed it, the crowd held its breath. Positioned perfectly, Coetzee seemed ready to complete the catch—only for the ball to slip at the last moment. It was a pivotal chance, and Rohit's reprieve proved costly.

As the ball hit the ground, cameras panned to Avneet Kaur, a known GT supporter, who was visibly distraught. Dressed casually, seated alongside her rumoured boyfriend Raghav Sharma, the actress was seen covering her face in disbelief. Her reaction encapsulated the agony of every GT fan watching. The clip has since flooded Instagram and Twitter, racking up millions of views, with hashtags like #AvneetKaur #GTvsMI and #IPL2025 trending.

Powerplay Dominance: MI’s Explosive Start Changes the Game

The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, had earlier won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that paid off immediately. Jonny Bairstow, who received his MI cap from Rohit before the match, opened alongside the former captain. The duo unleashed a blistering Powerplay, smashing 79 runs without loss and demoralizing GT’s new-ball attack.

The missed opportunity to dismiss Rohit early only compounded the pressure. His early survival allowed MI to lay a foundation that could tilt the match decisively. On a pitch known to favour batting first, MI capitalized brilliantly.

Gujarat Titans' Missed Chance and Strategic Setback

GT entered the Eliminator without star batter Jos Buttler, who flew back to England for national duty. Kusal Mendis stepped in, while Anuj Rawat donned the gloves. But it was the fielding that let them down early. Coetzee’s drop wasn't just a lapse—it was a turning point. Rohit Sharma, one of the most dangerous batters in the format, doesn’t offer second chances often, and this one could cost Gujarat dearly.

In high-pressure knockout games like these, fine margins matter, and GT's early mistakes gave MI the upper hand. The Titans will have to rely on their middle-overs spinners and death bowling to claw their way back into the contest.

Social Buzz: From Rohit Sharma’s Luck to Avneet Kaur’s Viral Moment

Social media has erupted since the incident. Fans, influencers, and even ex-cricketers reacted to the dropped catch. However, it was Avneet Kaur's expression that dominated conversations. Her recent presence in cricketing headlines—after Virat Kohli “accidentally” liked her photo—already had the internet buzzing. That incident saw Avneet gain 2 million new followers and bag over a dozen endorsement deals, making her one of the most talked-about celebrities of IPL 2025.