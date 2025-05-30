GT vs MI: IPL 2025 Eliminator Pitch And Weather Report – What To Expect In Mullanpur

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set to take place today, May 30, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Here's an overview of the pitch and weather conditions:

Pitch Report: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

The pitch at Mullanpur offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. It provides good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots freely. However, pacers can extract movement and bounce, especially in the initial overs, while spinners may find assistance as the match progresses.

In a recent match at this venue, Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 101 runs, suggesting that early wickets are possible if bowlers effectively exploit the conditions.

Weather Forecast: Mullanpur, May 30

The weather in Mullanpur is expected to be clear and dry, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 35°C. Humidity levels are expected to be moderate, ranging from 43% to 54%, and winds are anticipated at 11-13 km/h. There is no forecast for rain, ensuring a full match without interruptions.

Match Preview

This high-stakes encounter will determine which team advances to Qualifier 2 to face Punjab Kings for a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. GT, led by Shubman Gill, finished third in the league stage with 18 points, despite losing their last two matches. MI, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, secured the fourth spot with 16 points, making a strong comeback after a shaky start to the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – IPL 2025 Eliminator

Date & Time: Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Broadcast: Live on Star Sports; Streaming on JioStar