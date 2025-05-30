GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator IPL 2025 Online, TV, Mobile – Date, Time, Free App, Telecast Details

As the IPL 2025 Eliminator unfolds tonight, the excitement is peaking across the cricketing world. It's Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, a battle between Shubman Gill’s resilience and the explosive legacy of five-time champions Mumbai Indians. With stakes sky-high, fans are eagerly asking: How can I watch GT vs MI live? Which app will stream the IPL 2025 Eliminator for free? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know to catch the action LIVE — whether you’re watching on mobile, TV, or online.

When Is The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match Scheduled?

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator will take place on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Start Time (IST): 7:30 PM

GMT: 2:00 PM

Where Can I Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming Online?

For fans eager to stream the match live from their smartphones or laptops, JioCinema is your go-to app for free IPL 2025 live streaming in India.

JioCinema App & Website – FREE for all users

Available in multiple languages and 4K resolution

Compatible across Android, iOS, smart TVs, and desktops

Just download the app or visit the website and catch the GT vs MI IPL 2025 live match online without any subscription fee.

Which TV Channel Will Broadcast GT vs MI Eliminator Live In India?

If you prefer watching the GT vs MI live telecast on television, tune in to the Star Sports Network.

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports Hindi

Star Sports Select and HD options

The live TV broadcast will feature expert commentary, high-definition visuals, and in-depth pre- and post-match analysis.

How To Watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match Live In The US, UK?

United States (US):

Fans in the US can catch the live stream on Willow TV and its official digital platforms.

United Kingdom (UK):

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast the IPL 2025 Eliminator, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Is There A Way To Watch GT vs MI IPL 2025 For Free On Mobile?

Absolutely! The JioCinema app offers free live IPL 2025 streaming, including the GT vs MI Eliminator.

No subscription required

Just a stable internet connection

Available on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs

This makes it one of the most convenient ways to watch GT vs MI live cricket match without any cost.

Who Are The Key Players To Watch In The GT vs MI Clash?

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (Captain): Consistent with the bat, hungry to take GT deeper into the tournament.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan maestro continues to be a game-changer with both ball and bat.

Gerald Coetzee: Express pace and wicket-taking ability will be crucial in the powerplay.

Mumbai Indians:

Suryakumar Yadav: With 640+ runs this season, SKY is MI’s biggest batting hope.

Jasprit Bumrah: MI’s death-overs specialist will be vital against GT’s strong middle-order.

Hardik Pandya (Captain): Facing his former team, Pandya has a point to prove.