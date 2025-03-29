GT vs MI, IPL 2025: Shubman’s Gujarat Face On Hardik’s Mumbai - Check Head-to-Head Stats And More

Mumbai Indians (MI) is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won five trophies. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (GT) made a dream debut in the IPL, winning their maiden title in 2022 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Since then, they have established themselves as a formidable force in the tournament.

Hardik Pandya was the inaugural captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, leading his team to victory in their debut season. He also guided them to the IPL 2023 final, where GT lost to Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya was traded back to the Mumbai Indians and appointed as their new captain.

Head-to-Head Battle

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other five times in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with GT leading the head-to-head record with three victories, while MI has won twice.

IPL 2022: The first encounter between GT and MI took place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, where Mumbai Indians secured a narrow 5-run victory. MI's bowlers successfully defended their total of 177 runs, restricting GT from chasing the target.

IPL 2023: GT and MI faced off three times this season. Both teams secured one victory each in the league stage. However, in their third clash, during Qualifier 2, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious, defeating Mumbai Indians to reach the final of IPL 2023.

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans continued their dominance on home turf, securing their third victory against Mumbai Indians and surpassing the previously equal head-to-head record of 2-2.

Notably, all three matches held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad have been won by the Gujarat Titans, highlighting their strong home advantage. The next encounter between these two teams is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It remains to be seen whether the Mumbai Indians can break their losing streak in Ahmedabad or if the Gujarat Titans will continue their dominance in this thrilling rivalry.